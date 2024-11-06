Pacquiao owes investment firm P10M

BAGUIO CITY — An investment firm is asking Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao to refund the P10 million that he received as a professional fee for the supposed to be biofilm of national hero General Miguel Malvar.

The Kamura Farm Ventures Holdings Inc., represented by Jewel C. Castro, entered into a movie production agreement with JMV Film Productions, Actors’ Guild, Dream Wings Production and Pacquiao in October 2019.

In a letter of a law office representing Castro of Kamura Ventures, it was disclosed that the senator and world-renowned boxing champ agreed to be paid P10 million for him to portray Gen. Malvar.

Castro then invested P10 million to JMV Film Production hoping that the biopic will earn more than double the amount of capital. However, the movie did not materialize but Pacquiao was said to have already received certain amounts in his favor.