NAIA named ‘worst airport’ globally in new study

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has once again been ranked among the world’s least favorable airports, landing in last place in a recent global study by Compare the Market, an Australian price comparison firm.

This study, which evaluated 61 major international airports, gave NAIA a concerning overall score of just 0.24 out of 10. This low rating places the Philippine airport at the bottom of the rankings, with poor marks across various categories such as accessibility, cleanliness, and efficiency.

Key Findings

The study’s assessment was based on a variety of factors, including Google reviews, operational efficiency, services, and cleanliness. NAIA’s performance was particularly low in efficiency and accessibility, scoring 6.6 in both categories, while it earned a 6.1 for services and 6.8 for cleanliness. On the customer feedback front, the airport averaged a modest 3.8 out of 5 based on over 19,000 user reviews, further reflecting dissatisfaction with its operations.

Despite these setbacks, NAIA remains one of the busiest airports globally, ranking 50th based on passenger volume, with over 45 million travelers passing through in 2023.

A Regional Comparison

In Southeast Asia, NAIA lags significantly behind other top airports like Singapore’s Changi and Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi, both of which scored significantly higher. Globally, NAIA’s performance is overshadowed by major hubs like Hong Kong International, which topped the rankings with a 9.44 score.

Looking Forward

The Philippine government has expressed its commitment to improving NAIA’s operations. Under new management by the San Miguel Corporation-led New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation, a substantial renovation project is underway, which aims to elevate the airport’s infrastructure and passenger capacity. San Miguel Corporation’s chairman, Ramon Ang, emphasized that reforming NAIA is a priority, aiming to restore its reputation as a key gateway for travelers to the Philippines.