NAIA targets more effective operations

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport operator New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC), is gearing up for a surge in passenger traffic ahead of All Saints’ Day, one of the country’s busiest travel seasons.

To ensure smooth operations, NNIC is collaborating with government agencies such as the Department of Transportation (DoTr), Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

The airport operator is also working closely with airlines to expedite check-in processes and deploy additional ground handling staff to handle increased baggage and passenger volume.

To ease traffic congestion, NNIC is coordinating with transportation authorities to increase the number of vehicles available for airport access and expand parking spaces at NAIA Terminal 3.

Meantime, agencies like the Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Customs and Bureau of Quarantine will guarantee speedy immigration processing, effective customs inspections, and public health safety measures.

The NNIC has engaged with airline partners to encourage early opening of check-in counters, allowing passengers more time to process their tickets and avoid long queues and it is also conducting a thorough review of ground handler resources to guarantee sufficient serviceable equipment for baggage and passenger handling during peak hours.

Travelers were encouraged by NNIC to arrive early for their flights in order to give themselves extra time for immigration, security and check-in.

It added that keeping updated on travel regulations and engaging with airport personnel can help guarantee a hassle-free trip during peak travel times.