Harris concedes, urges supporters to 'keep fighting' and accept election results

Washington, United States — Defeated Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris publicly acknowledged her loss to Donald Trump on Wednesday, addressing supporters in a concession speech at Howard University in Washington. In a message aimed at rallying her followers, Harris encouraged them to "keep fighting" despite the outcome.

"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say that the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting," she said.