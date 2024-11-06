SUBSCRIBE NOW
Harris concedes, urges supporters to 'keep fighting' and accept election results

US Vice President Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves at supporters as she walks on stage to speak at Howard University in Washington, DC, on 6 November 2024. Donald Trump won a sweeping victory on 6 November 2024 in the US presidential election, defeating Kamala Harris to complete an astonishing political comeback that sent shock waves around the world.
Published on

Washington, United States — Defeated Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris publicly acknowledged her loss to Donald Trump on Wednesday, addressing supporters in a concession speech at Howard University in Washington. In a message aimed at rallying her followers, Harris encouraged them to "keep fighting" despite the outcome.

"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say that the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting," she said.

People react as US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Howard University in Washington, DC, on 6 November 2024. Donald Trump won a sweeping victory Wednesday in the US presidential election, defeating Kamala Harris to complete an astonishing political comeback that sent shock waves around the world.
Harris also emphasized the importance of unity and peaceful transition, stating, "We must accept the results of this election." She revealed that she had spoken with President-elect Trump, offering her congratulations and pledging her team’s support in ensuring a smooth transition. "We will help him and his team with their transition and engage in a peaceful transfer of power," Harris affirmed.

