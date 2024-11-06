PBBM congratulates Trump on election victory

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. congratulated former President Donald J. Trump on his victory in the United States presidential election.

“President Trump has won, and the American people triumphed, and I congratulate them for their victory in an exercise which showed the world the strength of American values,” he said.

“We look forward to working with President Trump on a wide range of issues that will yield mutual benefits to two nations with deep ties, shared beliefs, common vision, and a long history of working together,” he added.

Marcos is hopeful that the alliance between the Philippines and the US will be a force of good. He noted that the relationship between the two countries is founded on shared ideals.

“I am hopeful that this unshakeable alliance, tested in war and peace, will be a force of good that will blaze a path of prosperity and amity, in the region, and in both sides of the Pacific,” he said.

“This is a durable partnership the Philippines is fully committed to because it is founded on the ideals we share: freedom and democracy,” he added.

Marcos noted that he met the Republican leader when he was young and expressed that Trump and his “robust leadership” will result in a better future.

On 5 November, Americans cast their vote choosing the next leader of the United States.