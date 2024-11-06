DoH warns vs eating dog meat, rabies

The Department of Health (DoH) warned anew against eating dog meat and the fatal rabies infection.

This after the DAILY TRIBUNE sought DoH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo for a comment following the death of an individual in New Corella, Davao del Norte who reportedly consumed dog meat.

According to the Rural Health Unit (RHU) of New Corella, the rabies-related death is due to the consumption of a dog meat.

The RHU also said it has started its contact tracing on 24 October following the individual’s death.

According to reports, several people consumed the cooked dog, which is suspected to have been rabid.

In a Viber message to DAILY TRIBUNE, Domingo stressed the dangers of the fatal zoonotic disease, citing a page of DoH regarding rabies.

According to the DoH, rabies is caused by the rabies virus, which is spread almost always through infected saliva.

“This occurs most commonly through animal bites, but may also happen through scratches, abrasions and other similar circumstances that involve exposure to infected saliva (e.g. direct contact of eyes and the linings of the mouth and nose to infected saliva),” it noted.

Initial symptoms are similar to the flu, such as fever, headache and general weakness.

There can also be discomfort, pain, numbness, itchiness, or a prickling sensation at the bite site.

As the disease progresses, patients may experience mental confusion, delirium, hallucinations, excessive salivation, and muscle weakness or paralysis.

Two prominent symptoms after the initial illness include hydrophobia or the fear of water, and aerophobia or the fear of air.

The World Health Organization earlier warned of acquiring rabies through the consumption of raw meat or milk of infected animals.

As of 14 September, a total of 354 rabies cases have been recorded nationwide.

The spread of rabies has been escalating in the Philippines since 2023, with 169 recent human rabies cases leading to 160 deaths and a fatality rate of 94.67 percent.

Of these cases, 156 were associated with dog bites, 10 with cat bites, and three from other animals.