CHILLY BURGERS AND COOKIE DOUGHS ON COLD, RAINY DAYS

Think burger and what comes to mind is a huge, juicy beef burger with melted cheese oozing out of freshly baked bun as you bite into it.

But master sorbetero Ian Carandang, the brains and “muscles” behind the Sebastian’s Ice Cream brand of premium ice cream, has his own chilled version of it. He calls it Chilly Burger, and he has plenty of it in different flavors. Each Chilly Burger has a pair of cookies on both sides in place of the bread halves, squeezing in a huge scoop of ice cream. Chilly Burger has been Sebastians’ most popular frozen novelty.

Just recently, Ian introduced two new Chilly Burgers — Milo Chocolate Chip and Triple Nutella.