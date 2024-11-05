Ramirez makes waves anew

Winger Louie Ramirez repays the trust given to him by Cignal by coming up with stellar performances each time his number is called whether as a starter or coming off the bench.

Despite missing the HD Spikers’ first two games due to a shoulder injury, Ramirez made a huge impact in his return to action in the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference due to a shoulder injury.

He debuted with a bang before flexing his firepower in Cignal’s back-to-back games to erase the memories of a bitter loss for a 3-1 win-loss record.

Ramirez was impressive in his first game with Cignal, scoring seven points despite playing only in the third set of a 25-10, 25-15, 25-12, rout over Martelli Meats last 30 October.

He would then display his scoring prowess with a 19-point explosion in a thrilling, 25-21, 25-21, 18-25, 25-27, 15-11, victory over Criss Cross in the much-anticipated rematch of last season’s Open Conference finals Sunday.

Ramirez’s awesome outings for the reigning Open Conference champion earned him the nod as the Spikers’ Turf Press Corps Player of the Week presented by Pilipinas Live for the period of 30 October to 3 November.

“My mindset was to play all out that day against Criss Cross since they put me in the first six although I missed a couple of games. I also wanted to build my confidence inside the court,” the 6-foot-3 open spiker out of Dasol, Pangasinan said.

The University of Perpetual Help product beat out teammate JM Ronquillo as well as PGJC Navy’s Joeven Dela Vega, FEU-DN Steel’s Dryx Saavedra, and La Salle EcoOil’s Joshua Magalaman for the weekly citation handed by print and online media covering the men’s premier volleyball league which is streamed live and on-demand via Pilipinas Live app and www.spikersturf.ph.

Ramirez is excited for his second run with the HD Spikers as he now has an abundance of experience under his belt after playing for the men’s national team under Italian head coach Angiolino Frigoni.

“I’ve learned a lot in my stint with Alas. It helped me a lot with my confidence and maturity playing under coach A (Frigoni),” Ramirez said.