JACOTÉNE drops new single and video 

Rising singer JACOTÉNE is back with her latest single and video, “Stop Calling,” a defiant anthem that explores the thrill of independence and self-assurance.

JACOTÉNE says, “‘Stop Calling’ talks about a desire to break free from a toxic connection. The song is about the frustration and empowerment you feel in the face of a dishonest or manipulative relationship. It’s a situation where you’ve given another person multiple chances, but the lies and manipulation continue. It’s a song about independence and a refusal to be drawn back into an unhealthy dynamic.”

JACOTÉNE continues to prove she’s a force to be reckoned with, bringing her magnetic energy and relatable storytelling to new heights. “Stop Calling” is set to resonate with listeners everywhere, as it offers a liberating escape from old habits and toxic calls — literally and figuratively. This is the first track to come from JACOTÉNE’s upcoming debut EP to be released in 2025.

In the past year, JACOTÉNE has played a string of festivals and live dates including her own sold-out headline show in the United Kingdom, a Sydney Opera House show for VIVID Festival as well as festival slots on Laneway Festival, Snow Machine, Wanderer, Changing Tides and St. Kilda Festivals. She also supported G FLIP on their Melbourne and Adelaide tour dates, and Tems in Sydney and Melbourne.

Over the next few months, she will be playing in Germany, UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, as well as shows in Australia.