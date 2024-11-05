Comelec sees mall voting to bring in more voters

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said it sees that mall voting will bring in more people to vote during the 2025 midterm elections.

Comelec earlier said that it is looking to implement nationwide mall voting during the next year's polls, so that people can have options to avoid the hot weather.

"Very convenient especially for the vulnerable sectors, very safe, and very comfortable for them," Comelec-National Capital Region (NCR) Assistant Regional Director Atty. Jovencio Balinquit said during a televised briefing.

Balinquit added that it would also be convenient for poll workers.

In October, the poll body pilot tested mall voting in 12 malls, eight of which were in the NCR.

The number of malls where voters can cast their votes next year will be increased to over 50, according to Balinquit.

"Sa 2025, this will be institutionalized. From 12, magiging 54 or 57 malls ang magpa-participate. Baka mayroon pang madagdag doon (From 12, an additional of 54 or 57 malls will be participating. Maybe we can still add more malls)," Balinquit said.

Mall voting was initially piloted during the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.