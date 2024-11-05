Comelec conducts NBP voter education

Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) were given a chance to know their right to suffrage after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) conducted voter education inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) welcomed the Comelec officials led by chairperson George Erwin Garcia and expressed its appreciation to the poll body’s unwavering commitment to promoting inclusive democracy, especially with the upcoming elections.

Comelec’s information campaign aligns with the 2025 midterm elections and the initiative aims to empower PDL voters by ensuring their access to and participation in the electoral process.

In a message delivered by head executive assistant CTC Supt. Maria Fe Marquez on behalf of BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr., the importance of this gathering was highlighted. This event prepares PDLs to exercise their voting rights in the upcoming elections.

Catapang also stressed that this activity demonstrates Comelec’s commitment to ensuring all Filipinos, regardless of their circumstances, have a voice.

“This Voters’ Education Activity transcends mere participation. It embodies the rights to engage, be well-informed, and influence the future of our nation,” Catapang said.

For PDLs, this opportunity is invaluable. It instills in them the belief that, despite incarceration, they remain part of society.

“At the Bureau of Corrections, we strongly advocate for rehabilitation and reintegration, with education playing a pivotal role. The privilege to vote signifies a significant step towards reclaiming dignity and a sense of belonging,” Catapang said.

“This endeavor not only educates PDLs about the voting process but also instills in them the belief that they are valued members of society, capable of contributing to its future,” he added.