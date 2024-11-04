Senator Bong Go pushes for stronger protections for Filipino journalists amid high global impunity ranking

As the Philippines continues to rank among the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has called for increased protections for Filipino media workers to combat impunity and enhance their welfare.

The recent Global Impunity Index, published by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), places the Philippines 9th among countries where journalist killings often go unpunished, highlighting the need for urgent measures. The ranking shows the Philippines alongside countries like Somalia, Iraq, and Mexico, underscoring the ongoing risks journalists face.

Go, who sits on the Senate Committee on Public Information, voiced concern about these threats, noting the importance of the media in a democratic society. He pointed to previous efforts, such as the Task Force on Media Security created under former President Rodrigo Duterte, to demonstrate his commitment to media protection.

In line with these efforts, Go filed Senate Bill No. 1183, the Media and Entertainment Workers Welfare Act, which aims to provide media workers with better protections and benefits across broadcast, print, and digital platforms. Under this proposed law, media employers would be required to offer written contracts, equitable treatment, and benefits such as health insurance, overtime, hazard pay, and other safeguards to protect against unfair treatment.

“We must ensure that our media professionals are properly supported and compensated, particularly given the critical nature of their work,” Go stated.

The senator also expressed appreciation for journalists' contributions, saying, “Hindi matatawaran ang kontribusyon ng ating mga mamamahayag sa ating bansa. Sila ang nagdadala ng boses ng katotohanan sa ating mga mamamayan, kahit na ang kapalit nito ay sarili nilang kaligtasan. Kaya’t kailangan nating tiyakin na sila ay protektado at may sapat na benepisyo at seguridad sa kanilang trabaho.”

Further reinforcing his support, Go co-authored Republic Act 11996, known as the Eddie Garcia Law, which mandates fair working hours and inclusivity for media and television workers. Named after the late actor Eddie Garcia, this law sets standards for just working conditions and fair treatment across media sectors.