PAO names Bong Go 'Outstanding Senator'

The Public Attorney's Office (PAO) awarded Senator Christopher "Bong" Go the title of "Outstanding Senator" at the 8th Mandatory Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) Accredited National Convention on Tuesday, 13 August, at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

“Sa lahat ng mga kawani ng Public Attorney’s Office, maraming, maraming salamat sa inyong serbisyo dahil kayo ang takbuhan ng ating mga mahihirap na mga kapwa Pilipino,” said Go in his speech.

"Isa sa mga opisinang nakalinya po sa aking advocacy ay ang Public Attorney’s Office. Alam nyo kung bakit? Kasi naniniwala ako na kayo po ang lapitan ng mga mahihirap. Tulad ng aking opisina, kayo po yung opisinang pwedeng lapitan ng mga helpless at hopeless," he added.

Go has won PAO's Outstanding Senator award three times before: in 2023, 2022, and 2019.

Go's pro-poor programs

The Senator recounted his pro-poor and pro-public health initiatives during his speech.

"Tatlo po ang aking naging prayoridad bilang chairman ng Committee on Health. First, Malasakit Centers. Second, Super Health Centers. Third, Regional Specialty Centers," shared Go.

Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018. The program, institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, was principally authored and sponsored by Go. Since its inception, the program has established 166 Malasakit Centers across the country, with the Department of Health reporting approximately 10 million beneficiaries so far.

He also advocated for the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide. 700 Super Health Centers have been funded across the country to bring primary care, medical consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities.

Senator Go further highlighted RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate.

"As public servants, it is our primary objective to secure the life, liberty, and welfare of our people...the same thing can be said about our legal system, about the justice system, (and health) pareho ang trabaho natin," Go emphasized.

"Kung walang malalapitan ang mga kababayan natin na nangangailangan ng tulong legal, nandito po palagi ang ating Public Attorney’s Office...Kung may Malasakit Center sa health, may Public Attorney’s Office naman po ang ating mga kababayan na nangangailangan po ng tulong sa legal at sa hustisya po," the Senator continued.

Supporting justice initiatives

Go then acknowledged his fellow public servants, including PAO Chief Atty. Persida Rueda-Acosta, PAO Deputy Chiefs Atty. Ana Soriano, and Atty. Erwin Erfe, MD, among others.

Go noted his strong legislative support of the justice system. He filed Senate Bill No. 1186, which seeks the creation of additional divisions of the Court of Appeals and the appointment of additional justices to help the Judiciary in providing a more reliable, unbiased, and swift delivery of justice in the country.

The Senator is also the author of SBN 2111, which aims to strengthen the fiscal autonomy of the Judicial Branch. Through the 2022 General Appropriations Act, Go, Vice-chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported the construction of the PAO Central Office Building in Quezon City.

"Every day, we face numerous challenges, but with our dedication and collaboration, we overcome them. Our unity is not just an option but a necessity for our progress," stressed Go.