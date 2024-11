At a press conference on Monday, PAGASA Weather Division Officer in Charge Christopher Perez provided an update on tropical storm Marce's track hours after it entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Based on the state weather bureau's 11:30 AM update, Marce has slightly intensified as it moved west-northwestward over the Philippine Sea, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h and gustiness of 90 km/h. Analy Labor











