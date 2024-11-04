James Van Der Beek faces colorectal cancer with optimism and strength

James Van Der Beek, beloved for his role as Dawson Leery in Dawson’s Creek, has revealed a personal health battle with colorectal cancer. Speaking exclusively to People magazine, the 47-year-old actor shared, “I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.” Van Der Beek expressed optimism about his health journey, adding, “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

Despite his diagnosis, Van Der Beek remains active in both his personal and professional life. He recently appeared in an episode of Walker, and his upcoming film, Sidelined: The QB and Me, will premiere on Tubi on 29 November.

In December, he’ll participate in The Real Full Monty, a televised event where celebrities strip down to raise awareness for cancer research and screenings. The special, set to air on Fox, includes stars like Taye Diggs and Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli, with the aim of bringing attention to prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer.

Van Der Beek expressed deep gratitude for the support of his family, including his wife, Kimberly, and their six children. Earlier this year, the family took a trip to Egypt, a bonding experience he shared on Instagram, reflecting on the magical journey and the strength he draws from his loved ones.

Acknowledging the need for awareness, Van Der Beek noted that he initially planned to keep his diagnosis private but was prompted to share it after learning that a tabloid was about to report the news. "I’m in a good place and feeling strong," he shared, adding that the experience has brought profound lessons.

His announcement serves as a reminder of the importance of regular screenings, especially for colorectal cancer, which has shown rising rates among people under 55 in recent years.

While the journey has been unexpected, he remains grateful for the support around him, concluding his Instagram post, “Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support. More to come…”