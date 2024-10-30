Seniors, breast cancer warriors, LGBTQIA+ receive needed boost

BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive, dedicated the month of October to three crucial health initiatives supporting senior citizens, breast cancer survivors, and the LGBTQIA+ community.

To honor Elderly Filipino Week, the Foundation partnered with the National Commission on Senior Citizens to host a medical mission for over 500 senior citizens in BASECO Compound, Tondo, Manila. The event provided vision screenings and glasses, medicines, dental checks, and other essential services.

In celebration of Pink Ribbon Month, BingoPlus Foundation collaborated with the Philippine Foundation for Breast Care (Kasuso Foundation) to launch a PLUS e-Center. This initiative aims to provide remote work opportunities for breast cancer survivors, enabling them to earn a living while prioritizing their health.

To observe LGBT History Month, the Foundation continued its partnership with Love Yourself PH, sponsoring a vaccination drive for 600 HIV-positive clients. This effort underscores the Foundation’s commitment to reducing stigma and increasing access to healthcare for vulnerable populations.

BingoPlus Foundation remains dedicated to addressing health disparities and fostering resilience through strategic partnerships. By supporting these essential initiatives, the Foundation is making a significant impact on the lives of Filipinos in need.