Crocodile attack injures man aboard raft

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — A man sustained injuries after a crocodile attacked him while he was on a bamboo raft in a river in Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza, Palawan, on Sunday morning.

The incident, which happened around 7 a.m. in Sityo Bukid Bukid in the said barangay on 3 November was brought to public attention by Bhoom Samsona, who posted details on social media, noting that the man, yet to be identified, is hearing and speech impaired.

Samsona said the victim may have been searching for food when the crocodile struck.

The situation quickly escalated, but a fisherman passing by managed to rescue the man, transporting him to Bungkol Bungkol Port.

“When they arrived at the port, he was immediately loaded onto a tricycle because blood was spurting from his feet,” Samsona said.

Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) spokesperson, Jovic Fabillo, noted previously that crocodile attacks are more likely during November, a period that falls within the reptiles’ mating season.

During this time, crocodiles, particularly territorial males and nesting females, exhibit heightened aggression to guard their mates and nesting sites. This behavior increases the risk of attacks if they perceive a threat nearby.

The PCSDS continues to remind residents to exercise caution around rivers and known crocodile habitats, especially during mating season when the animals are more likely to defend their territories aggressively.