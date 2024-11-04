Brig. Gen. Apostol takes command of 4th Marine Brigade, Ilocos Norte

At dusk on Monday, 4 November, a solemn Change of Command Ceremony was held at the 4th Marine Brigade in Ilocos Norte as Brigadier General Vince Blanco relinquished command to his successor, Brigadier General Bob Apostol. This change comes as Blanco ascends to a higher role as the Deputy Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, marking a new chapter in his distinguished service.

In an exclusive interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, Philippine Marine Corps Commandant Major General Arturo Rojas spoke of his trust and confidence in Apostol, emphasizing his mission to keep the brigade “mission ready.” Rojas underscored the need for Apostol to sharpen the unit’s combat preparedness through rigorous training and strategic planning, ensuring the brigade can swiftly respond to contingencies and safeguard national interests.

Rojas reminded Apostol and his troops of the core Marine values of Karangalan, Katungkulan, and Kabayanihan (Honor, Duty, Valor), essential traits for a brigade that prides itself on being among the most reliable and respected forces. Apostol, a seasoned leader known for his commitment to these values, now takes on the responsibility of further preparing the 4th Marine Brigade for emerging challenges.

As the brigade moves forward under new leadership, the ceremony highlighted the continuity of the Marines’ proud legacy, with Blanco and Apostol symbolizing the enduring dedication to honor and duty that defines the Philippine Marine Corps.