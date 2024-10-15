Phl, US marines commence 2024 joint KAMANDAG exercises

The Philippine Marine Corps and the United States Marine Corps officially opened their eighth iteration of the “KAMANDAG” training exercise along with participating marine service members from Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Korea on Tuesday.

According to Marine Corps Public Affairs chief Capt. Mary-ann Domacena, this year’s KAMANDAG is designed to enhance combined operational proficiency in key areas such as Special Operations, Coastal Defense Operations, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations.

Domcena said this bilateral exercise was part of the agreed activities under the Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB) Activities for CY-2024 between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US Indo-Pacific Command.

Approximately 1,150 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and 1,072 US Marines are expected to train alongside the 54 members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, 58 from the Republic of Korea Marines, eight from the UK Armed Forces, and five from the Australian Defence Force, while two from France, one from Thailand, and one from Indonesia will also join the marine drills as observers.

This year’s eighth iteration of the KAMANDAG exercise is aimed at improving multinational military readiness, partnership, and mutual capabilities among the participants. It also aims to strengthen the interoperability of participating nations while promoting regional security and cooperation.

The term ‘KAMANDAG’ is derived from the Tagalog phrase "Kaagapay Ng Mga Mandirigma Ng Dagat,” which means "Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea. It is an annual exercise jointly led by the Philippine Marine Corps and the United States Marine Corps since 2016.

The KAMANDAG war games are scheduled to be conducted in the various training sites throughout Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) and Western Command (WESCOM) Joint Operational Areas (JOAs), as well as in Manila and Cavite.

During the ceremonial opening of the KAMANDAG exercise, Philippine Marine Corps Commandant, MGen. Arturo Rojas said such a bilateral exercise will serve as a crucial opportunity for participating nations to enhance their joint operational capabilities and demonstrate their commitment to regional security and cooperative defense.

“KAMANDAG is more than just defense. It is about building trust, fostering cooperation, and reinforcing the partnerships that allow us to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

“KAMANDAG is more than just a military exercise; it represents the deep bond between our nations and the collective will to safeguard peace and stability in the region,” he added.

For his part, Marine Rotational Force Southeast Asia of the United States Marine Corps commanding officer, Col. Stuart Glenn, said the iteration of the KAMANDAG exercise was testament to the “ironclad” alliance and shared commitment between the Philippines and the US.

“We will enhance our interoperability and strengthen our collective defense and our personal friendships. Through our efforts, we reaffirm our mutual commitment to regional security as we face the ever-evolving security environment that threatens the free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said.