Tuwali Ifugao communities of Hungduan keep traditional post-harvest celebration alive

The months of July and August fall within the wet season in the Philippines. In the northwestern part of the province of Ifugao, named after the predominant ethnic group in the area and located in interior northern Luzon Island in the Philippines, the days were drenched with frequent showers and the sky was often marbled with pregnant clouds often touching and erasing the peaks of mountains that dominate the town.

It is also time for the rice harvest in the town of Hungduan. The rice fields, carved out of mountain slopes and bristling green during the large part of the year, slowly turn into speckles of virid and brown shades. In the town’s barangay of Hapao, it is time to hold the Huwah, the traditional post-harvest celebration of the Tuwali people, the Ifugao subgroup residing in the western part of the province.

Huwah, which involves rituals, drinking, games, getting together and feasting, is a way of thanksgiving for the harvest of the year and to ensure a good one the following year. It marks the end of the rice agricultural cycle and the beginning of a new one. The celebration is increasingly becoming known for the culminating stage, the Punnuk, whose main highlight is the guyyudan or tug-of-war played in the river.

The Punnuk was inscribed in the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity together with other tugging rituals from Cambodia, Korea and Vietnam in 2015. The List comprises intangible cultural heritage (ICH) elements around the world deemed important for safeguarding and more awareness.