Special Forces Regiment Airborne names new chief

Palayan City, Nueva Ecija - The Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) has appointed its new commander.

Brigadier General Rosendo C. Abad Jr. took the helm during a Change of Command and Donning of Rank Ceremony presided over by Army Chief Lieutenant General Roy M. Galido, PA, on Friday here at Fort Magsaysay.

Abad succeeded Major General Ferdinand B. Napuli, PA, a distinguished member of the Philippine Military Academy "Tanglaw-Diwa" Class of 1992, who now takes on the role of Inspector General of the Philippine Army. In his farewell speech, Napuli expressed his gratitude for the support he received from his family, as well as from the officers and enlisted personnel under his command. He voiced confidence in Abad's leadership qualities to sustain the regiment's success.

Abad, a proud graduate of the Philippine Military Academy "Maalab" Class of 1993, previously served as the regiment's Deputy Commander for two years. He also held the position of Assistant Chief of Unified Command Staff for Operations at NOLCOM before becoming the Deputy Commander of SOCOM, AFP, leading up to his current appointment.

"I assure you that I will do my best to apply the lessons and guidance imparted to me by our outgoing commander. With your continued trust and support, I am committed to advancing the achievements of this prestigious regiment," he stated.

In addition to overseeing the symbolic transfer of office, Lt Gen Galido led the donning of the new rank insignia for Abad, congratulating him on his well-deserved promotion.