Peaceful Undas observed in Central Luzon

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – The observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day in Central Luzon concluded peacefully, thanks to heightened security measures implemented by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

BGen. Redrico Maranan, Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) Director, reported a generally peaceful and orderly situation despite the large influx of Filipinos visiting cemeteries across the region.

Maranan disclosed that most reported cases were minor incidents—gambling in Sto. Domingo, Nueva Ecija; a traffic violation in La Paz, Tarlac; and an improperly documented firearm in Cuyapo. Confiscated items included bladed weapons, alcohol, and gambling paraphernalia.

"We are grateful to the various agencies and force multipliers for their help in maintaining order and security in cemeteries, terminals, and other public places," said Maranan.

Over 3,406 PNP personnel were deployed as road safety marshals, stationed at police assistance centers and hubs along major thoroughfares to assist motorists and commuters before and during the Undas celebration in the region.

Security was also intensified in areas with high public convergence, including churches, malls, and transport terminals in the provinces of Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Zambales, Pampanga, and Bataan.

The regional police chief emphasized the continued high alert status, instructing all unit commanders to remain vigilant as citizens returned to work.