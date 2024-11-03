Mitchell magic as Cavs sink Bucks to stay perfect

Donovan Mitchell nailed a basket with less than one second remaining as the Cleveland Cavaliers snatched a 114-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks to preserve their unbeaten start to the season on Saturday.

The Bucks looked poised to claim only their second win of the season after a 41-point performance from Damian Lillard, who gave his side a 113-112 lead after draining a jumper with 10 seconds left on the clock.

But Mitchell expertly ran the final few seconds down before nervelessly sinking the final bucket to leave Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum in stunned silence.

There was still time for one last attempted buzzer-beater from Lillard, but the Bucks' star's effort bounced off the backboard to leave Cleveland sitting pretty with a perfect 7-0 record on top of the Eastern Conference.

Mitchell, who finished with 30 points, four assists, and three rebounds, credited his game-winning shot to a possession-securing rebound by teammate Isaac Okoro moments before.

"It's not about the shot—it's about Isaac Okoro's rebound," Mitchell said. "That's what it's all about. I did my job, Isaac did his job, we all did our jobs.

"That's a big win. They played their behinds off. As a group, we just continue to fight and claw."

The all-round performance saw six Cavaliers players make double figures in a see-saw clash that included 19 lead changes.

Sam Merrill caught the eye with 17 points off the bench for Cleveland, raining in five three-pointers while Jarrett Allen had 15 points with 12 rebounds.

The Bucks were left pondering another uneven performance, which has left them one place off the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 1-5 record.

Lillard, who scored just four points in a blowout defeat to Memphis on Thursday, bounced back in scintillating fashion, shooting 10-of-15 from outside the arc for the Bucks.

"I've been in the league for 13 years, and I've had my share of rough nights, ups and downs, individually and as a team," Lillard said.

"The only way to go from there is back to work, keep your mind right, and try not to think about it too much."

Giannis Antetokounmpo also impressed in Milwaukee's losing effort, finishing with 34 points and 16 rebounds.

Tatum sparks Celtics

In other games, Jayson Tatum's 29 points helped NBA champions Boston down the Charlotte Hornets for a second straight night, the Celtics winning 113-103.

Boston led for almost the entire game as they cruised to victory by 10 points at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Payton Pritchard again shone off the bench for Boston, delivering six three-pointers in a 22-point cameo. Luke Kornet added 19 points, with Derrick White finishing with 18.

Tatum's performance in the face of stifling defensive pressure from Charlotte earned praise from Boston coach Joe Mazzulla.

"They doubled him, and he made the right play every time," Mazzulla said of Tatum. "I think he played a great game.

"I thought he had tremendous poise throughout the game and understanding of how the defense was guarding him."

In Philadelphia, the 76ers' rocky start to the season continued in the absence of injured duo Joel Embiid and Paul George, with Memphis powering to a 123-107 win.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 27 points, with Ja Morant adding 18 points and 12 assists as Memphis improved to 4-3.

The San Antonio Spurs improved to 3-3 with a 113-103 defeat of the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the in-form Golden State Warriors moved to 5-1 with a 127-121 defeat of the Houston Rockets.