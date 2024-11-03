Master of the maze Or how I survive Metro Manila’s traffic

Driving through Metro Manila, you soon realize the streets have distinct personalities. Each road has its quirks and challenges. EDSA, of course, is the undisputed champion of gridlock, a seemingly endless stretch of seven lanes that somehow, always, feels packed. Roxas Boulevard has beautiful bay views but watch out for the cyclists and jaywalkers who appear out of nowhere — one arm extended, palm open, fingers slightly curled toward you, channeling the Force to stop you in your tracks. Rumor has it that Darth Vader honed his Force skills not on Tatooine, but in the streets of Metro Manila.

Then there’s España Boulevard, which transforms into a waterway at the first hint of rain, so you might want to reconsider if there’s a drizzle in the forecast. And don’t even get me started on CM Recto’s and R. Magsaysay Boulevard’s enforcers — they’ve made a sport of catching drivers unaware. In this city, every road has its own rhythm, and knowing them can spare you a lot of trouble. Speaking of surprises, let’s talk motorcycles. They’re like quicksilver on Manila’s roads, zipping through spaces you didn’t even know existed. Many drivers see them as a nuisance, but they’re here to stay, just as much a part of the landscape as the jeepneys and tricycles. Give them space and keep calm. In fact, they can be a driver’s secret ally, spotting jams or obstacles up ahead. Offer a nod of respect when one smoothly maneuvers around you, and you might get a friendly nod back. And then there’s Manila’s way of handling lanes — or should I say, ignoring them. Lane markings here are more of a guideline. A two-lane road can magically expand to fit three, sometimes four cars across, as drivers gently angle in to claim a bit of space. While chaotic, there’s an unspoken understanding. If someone’s edging in, sometimes it’s best to let them. Rigidly clinging to your lane won’t get you far in this city. Treat it like a puzzle, not a battle. Flexibility will get you much further than a clenched jaw and an iron grip on the wheel. If you’re wondering about patience, let me tell you, Metro Manila traffic will test yours like nowhere else. Sometimes, you’ll be at a standstill, creeping forward inch by inch. Embrace it. Turn on an audiobook or your favorite playlist. This forced downtime can become an unexpected pocket of “me time” if you let it. Watching the clock won’t make the line move any faster, so take a breath, sit back and let it ride.