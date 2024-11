No bettors won either Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office's (PCSO) Ultra Lotto 6/58 or the Superlotto 6/49 draws for 3 November.

The prizes for each were P98,071,602 and P99,978,463.60, respectively. PCSO previously announced that minimum prizes for draws beginning 29 October would be set at P90 million in celebration of their 90th anniversary.

Ultra Lotto 6/58 winning numbers: 57-58-15-24-53-36

Superlotto 6/49 winning numbers: 41-06-20-48-12-08