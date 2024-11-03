Central Luzon sees peaceful ‘Undas’

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — The observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day in Central Luzon concluded peacefully due to the heightened security measures implemented by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

This comes as Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) director, BGen. Redrico Maranan reported a generally peaceful and orderly situation despite the large influx of Filipinos visiting cemeteries across the region.

Maranan disclosed that most reported incidents were minor, including gambling in Sto. Domingo, Nueva Ecija; a traffic violation in La Paz, Tarlac; and an improperly documented firearm in Cuyapo. Confiscated items included bladed weapons, alcohol, and gambling paraphernalia.

“We are grateful to the various agencies and force multipliers for their help in maintaining order and security in cemeteries, terminals and other public places,” Maranan said.

To recall, over 3,406 PNP personnel were deployed as road safety marshals, stationed at police assistance centers and hubs along major thoroughfares to assist motorists and commuters before and during the Undas celebration in the region.

Security was also intensified in areas with high public convergence, including churches, malls and transport terminals in the provinces of Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Zambales, Pampanga and Bataan.

The regional police chief stressed that the continued high alert status, instructing all unit commanders to remain vigilant as citizens returned to work.

He added that the PNP remains committed to ensuring public safety throughout and after Undas.