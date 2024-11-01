U.S. says North Korean troops set to join frontline fighting in Ukraine as tensions rise

The United States is preparing for a new phase in the Ukraine conflict as reports indicate that thousands of North Korean troops are stationed in Russia’s Kursk region, poised to join front-line combat operations against Ukrainian forces. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that U.S. intelligence suggests approximately 8,000 of the 10,000 North Korean troops in Russia are now near the Ukrainian border.

Blinken, addressing the issue during a press conference with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, noted that while these troops have yet to enter combat, their deployment to the front lines is expected imminently. Should they engage in combat, the U.S. has stated that North Korean forces would be legitimate military targets.

This development marks a significant escalation, as it is the first time in modern history that a foreign state has contributed troops directly to support Russian forces in an active conflict. The cooperation extends beyond manpower: North Korea has reportedly supplied Russia with artillery shells and conducted joint military training, preparing soldiers in artillery, drone warfare, and trench-clearing tactics.

The growing Russia-North Korea alliance has drawn widespread international attention. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to integrate foreign troops into the conflict underscores his reliance on allies like North Korea amid significant losses on the battlefield.

According to Austin, the deployment underscores Russia’s “serious manpower shortage” and the intense toll inflicted on its forces, with Russian casualties reportedly reaching up to 1,250 daily.

In a separate move that raised international tensions, North Korea launched its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missile test, which put nearly all of the United States within range. This missile test has prompted calls from the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and other nations for a United Nations Security Council meeting, anticipated to take place on Monday. While the U.S. has urged China to influence Pyongyang, Chinese officials have so far called for de-escalation but avoided direct intervention.