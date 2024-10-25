US, Japan, and South Korea express grave concern over North Korean troops in Russia

WASHINGTON, United States—The national security advisors of the United States, South Korea, and Japan voiced "grave concern" on Friday over North Korea’s alleged deployment of troops to Russia, potentially for battlefield use against Ukraine, according to the White House.

Following a meeting in Washington, the officials condemned North Korea’s potential involvement, calling it “a serious escalation in DPRK-Russia military cooperation,” said National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby. The development comes as Russia and North Korea deepen defense ties, with recent reports of North Korean soldiers spotted in Russian regions bordering Ukraine.

Germany Warns of Escalation

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, speaking during a visit to India, called North Korea's alleged deployment "very worrying," stressing that it underscores Russia's struggles in the ongoing conflict. A German foreign ministry spokesperson urged North Korea "not to contribute to this escalation" and cautioned against any military support for Moscow.

Pyongyang's Defense of Troop Deployment

In a rare statement, North Korea’s vice foreign minister for Russian Affairs, Kim Jong Gyu, responded to these allegations, stating that any potential troop presence in Russia would "conform with international law." North Korea’s UN representatives dismissed the accusations as unfounded rumors aimed at discrediting Pyongyang.

Ukraine’s Call for Global Action

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raised alarms about North Korean troops possibly entering combat as early as Sunday. “This direct involvement from North Korea requires urgent international pressure,” he said, warning that such a move would further destabilize the conflict.

South Korea’s foreign ministry condemned Russia’s defense pact with North Korea, urging Moscow to halt “illegal cooperation” with Pyongyang. President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea labeled the deployment as a “provocation threatening global security” and hinted at revisiting Seoul’s arms export policy.

The escalation of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea represents a troubling shift that, as multiple leaders stress, could have significant implications beyond the conflict zones.