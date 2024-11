Angelo Que kept his impressive run in the Indonesian Masters at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club in Indonesia on Friday.

Que scattered six birdies against three bogeys to shoot a three-under-par 69 and improve to 9-under, six shots behind Canadian Richard Lee who carded a 67.

He sits in a share of sixth place.

Justin Quiban was 6-under at the halfway mark following a 66 while Miguel Tabuena was 5-under after a 68.