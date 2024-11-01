Del Rosario leads Pinays’ Taiwan bid

Top players from the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) are set to compete in the 2024 Party Golfers Ladies Open, scheduled for 13-15 November, where they aim to make a powerful impact and claim a prestigious victory on the LPGA of Taiwan Tour.

The 54-hole championship will take place at the Lily Golf and Country Club in Hsinchu County, where the Filipina contingent will face a formidable international field. With their sights set on success, these LPGT standouts are determined to bring their best against elite opponents.

Leading the charge is Pauline del Rosario, whose experience and fierce competitiveness will be crucial on the challenging par-72 layout. A campaigner on the Epson Tour, del Rosario is no stranger to Taiwan courses, having made history in 2017 as the first Filipina to win on the TLPGA circuit at the Royal KuanHsi Golf Club.

Del Rosario will be joined by seasoned competitors Princess Superal, Daniella Uy, Florence Bisera, Marvi Monsalve, Mafy Singson, Chanelle Avaricio, Chihiro Ikeda, Mikha Fortuna and Harmie Constantino — all driven by a shared goal of securing a historic win for the Philippines.

A strong start will be essential for gaining momentum and confidence in this prestigious tournament. With the prize fund increased to NT$5 million, up by NT$1 million from last year, the stakes are high, as are the expectations.

The LPGT contingent will face a deep field, including defending champion Ling Jie Chen, Thai standout PK Kongkraphan, Japan’s Yuna Arakawa, and local favorites like TLPGA Order of Merit No. 2 Yu Ju Chen. To thrive, the Filipina golfers will need to bring both precision and resilience.

Adding depth to the team are talented players Laurea and Lia Duque, Jiwon Lee and amateur sisters Mona and Lisa Sarines.

Buoyed by a successful LPGT season — where Constantino emerged as the Order of Merit winner with four leg victories — the Filipina golfers, sanctioned by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., enter Taiwan with renewed confidence. Constantino, reflecting on her achievements, expressed excitement for the challenge ahead while acknowledging the need to further refine her swing.