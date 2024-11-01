An adventure with Ballet Philippines' Peter Pan—A joyful holiday premiere

As the holiday season approaches, Ballet Philippines invites audiences to embrace the magic of childhood wonder with its upcoming performance of the beloved classic, Peter Pan.

This joyful holiday premiere will take place from 6 to 8 December 2024, at The Theatre at Solaire, reminding us all to cherish life’s little moments of joy and the meaningful bonds we create with friends and family.

The timeless tale of Peter Pan encapsulates themes that resonate deeply within Filipino culture—strong familial ties and the importance of nurturing relationships. While the story was originally set in England, its portrayal of love and care among siblings aligns beautifully with Filipino values, making this production a heartfelt experience for audiences.

Wendy’s devoted role to her brothers serves as a reminder of the love and protection that families offer each other, encouraging us all to keep our inner child alive.

Artistic Director Mikhail ‘Misha’ Martynyuk has embarked on a unique interpretation of Peter Pan, having refrained from referencing past productions to craft a fresh and exhilarating journey.

He shares, “I read the book, studied places, and details. Then I made a draft. After that, I read the book again to look from another angle and to find deeper details. What was the result? We'll see in December!” This approach promises a captivating performance that will enchant audiences of all ages.