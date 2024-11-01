An adventure with Ballet Philippines' Peter Pan—A joyful holiday premiere

As the holiday season approaches, Ballet Philippines invites audiences to embrace the magic of childhood wonder with its upcoming performance of the beloved classic, Peter Pan.
This joyful holiday premiere will take place from 6 to 8 December 2024, at The Theatre at Solaire, reminding us all to cherish life’s little moments of joy and the meaningful bonds we create with friends and family.
The timeless tale of Peter Pan encapsulates themes that resonate deeply within Filipino culture—strong familial ties and the importance of nurturing relationships. While the story was originally set in England, its portrayal of love and care among siblings aligns beautifully with Filipino values, making this production a heartfelt experience for audiences.
Wendy’s devoted role to her brothers serves as a reminder of the love and protection that families offer each other, encouraging us all to keep our inner child alive.
Artistic Director Mikhail ‘Misha’ Martynyuk has embarked on a unique interpretation of Peter Pan, having refrained from referencing past productions to craft a fresh and exhilarating journey.
He shares, “I read the book, studied places, and details. Then I made a draft. After that, I read the book again to look from another angle and to find deeper details. What was the result? We'll see in December!” This approach promises a captivating performance that will enchant audiences of all ages.
As the production unfolds, Ballet Philippines ensures a feast for the senses with beautifully crafted costumes and vibrant choreography. Emerging costume designer Eleanora Martynyuk emphasizes the importance of movement and visual impact, declaring, “It’s important to recognize that this performance follows the classic form of ballet, featuring many duets, adagios, and full pas de deux between Wendy and Peter Pan.”
The design elements will not only highlight the duality of characters like Captain Hook but also immerse the audience in the enchanting world of Neverland.
In line with Ballet Philippines’ 55th season theme, RELEVÉ, this rendition of Peter Pan celebrates rising above challenges and believing in the impossible. In a time when the world seems more complicated, the spirit of imagination and childlike wonder becomes even more precious.
Kathleen Liechtenstein, President of Ballet Philippines, excitedly states, “Peter Pan will bring the magic of Christmas to the stage this holiday season to delight young and old alike!”
As families gather to celebrate the festive season, Peter Pan serves as a poignant reminder to maintain the joy and innocence of childhood within us. Join us in this celebration of friendship, imagination, and family values this 6, 7, and 8 at The Theatre at Solaire, Solaire Resort Entertainment City.
For tickets, visit BP’s official website at or purchase through Ticketworld.