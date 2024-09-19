SOCIAL SET

WELCOMING BALLET PHILIPPINES’ 55TH SEASON OF GRACE AND ARTISTRY

Agile Zamora
Published on

Modern romance is in the air, thanks to Ballet Philippines, who opened their 55th season with an anticipated gala. This year’s theme? “Relevé,” meaning “to rise up” — a symbolic motif representing the elevation and grace the company embodies.

We were taken on a whirlwind of modern romance, marked by the softness and fluidity of their costumes and movement. Their performance of La Sylphide, the oldest romantic ballet first performed in 1832, introduced the use of the tutu. This time, they bring it into the modern age for Filipinos to enjoy.

Ballet Philippines chairman, Tony Boy Cojuangco and the President of BP, Maymay Liechtenstein.
Jemima Reyes and Rudolf.
The columnist, Sheree Chua and Angola Consul Helen Ong.
EU Ambassador, H.E. Luc Veron and Madame Nicole Weissman Veron.
Former Senator, Jamby Madrigal and Sylvia Lichauco
The Theatre at Solaire was packed with aficionados and esteemed guests, including members of the Philippine Navy, Army and Civil Military Operations, as part of Ballet Philippines’ “Men in Uniform” project, which aims to bring the art form closer to the men and women who serve our country. The company also has its ongoing “Share the Magic” project, which invites other non-profits and organizations to experience the beauty of ballet in person. These efforts not only bring Filipinos closer to our culture, but also broaden awareness and appreciation for its artistry.

Joy and Joel Rustia.
Kaye Tinga and Kyle Tinga.
Leah Puyat and JC Buendia.
Marily Orosa , Carole Nielsen, Lauren Liechtenstein, Margie Moran Florendo, Kathleen Liechtenstein and Virginia Lane.
Morocco Ambassador, Mohammed Rida El Fassi and Madame Monia El Fassi.
Nini Licaros, David Lim and Charisse Chuidian.
As for the performance, La Sylphide was nothing short of exceptional. The applause was deafening yet heartfelt, as everyone was moved by the beauty that sprang from the artists’ discipline, passion and hard work. While many of us may not have context on the inspirations behind their style, it was undoubtedly a wonderful homage. Modern romance lives on.

Sonny Tanchanco and Ping Valencia.
Victor and Liz Aliwalas and sons, Juamee Revillame and Max Aliwalas.
Becky Garcia and Jeffrey Campos.
Atty. Lorna Kapunan and Rosemarie Ong.
Carlo Montemayor, Mache Ackerman and George Sarikinis.
Cynthia Nakpil, Sandy Lamb Moran with BP trustees Lulette Monbiot and Bernadette Montinola-Aboitiz. and Wito Quimson.
Carlo Montemayor, Mache Ackerman and George Sarikinis.This gala marks the beginning of yet another remarkable season for Ballet Philippines. Huge congratulations to the entire company for a riveting performance and what I’m sure will be a successful and impactful season. Some highlights I’m looking forward to are their Christmas production of Peter Pan and Ang Panaginip, a full-length, original Filipiniana ballet premiering in March 2025. I can’t wait! You’ll definitely catch me there. Cheers!

