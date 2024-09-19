WELCOMING BALLET PHILIPPINES’ 55TH SEASON OF GRACE AND ARTISTRY

Modern romance is in the air, thanks to Ballet Philippines, who opened their 55th season with an anticipated gala. This year’s theme? “Relevé,” meaning “to rise up” — a symbolic motif representing the elevation and grace the company embodies.

We were taken on a whirlwind of modern romance, marked by the softness and fluidity of their costumes and movement. Their performance of La Sylphide, the oldest romantic ballet first performed in 1832, introduced the use of the tutu. This time, they bring it into the modern age for Filipinos to enjoy.