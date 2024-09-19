WELCOMING BALLET PHILIPPINES’ 55TH SEASON OF GRACE AND ARTISTRY

Modern romance is in the air, thanks to Ballet Philippines, who opened their 55th season with an anticipated gala. This year’s theme? “Relevé,” meaning “to rise up” — a symbolic motif representing the elevation and grace the company embodies.
We were taken on a whirlwind of modern romance, marked by the softness and fluidity of their costumes and movement. Their performance of La Sylphide, the oldest romantic ballet first performed in 1832, introduced the use of the tutu. This time, they bring it into the modern age for Filipinos to enjoy.
The Theatre at Solaire was packed with aficionados and esteemed guests, including members of the Philippine Navy, Army and Civil Military Operations, as part of Ballet Philippines’ “Men in Uniform” project, which aims to bring the art form closer to the men and women who serve our country. The company also has its ongoing “Share the Magic” project, which invites other non-profits and organizations to experience the beauty of ballet in person. These efforts not only bring Filipinos closer to our culture, but also broaden awareness and appreciation for its artistry.
As for the performance, La Sylphide was nothing short of exceptional. The applause was deafening yet heartfelt, as everyone was moved by the beauty that sprang from the artists’ discipline, passion and hard work. While many of us may not have context on the inspirations behind their style, it was undoubtedly a wonderful homage. Modern romance lives on.
Carlo Montemayor, Mache Ackerman and George Sarikinis.This gala marks the beginning of yet another remarkable season for Ballet Philippines. Huge congratulations to the entire company for a riveting performance and what I’m sure will be a successful and impactful season. Some highlights I’m looking forward to are their Christmas production of Peter Pan and Ang Panaginip, a full-length, original Filipiniana ballet premiering in March 2025. I can’t wait! You’ll definitely catch me there. Cheers!