A PAWSsion project four paws at a time

Six years over 2,000 dogs and cats

Around 2,000 dogs and cats have already been rescued, and as of now, they have 700 rescues stationed in Bacolod and Bulacan.

“The ultimate vision is that the day will come where we don’t have to rescue everyone because everyone is aware about the realities, everyone knows that they can actually adopt,” Malou shared. “I think so many people do not know that there are shelters that they can go and adopt rescues from so many people who do know that there are pounds in the country.”

That the task of rescuing strays is overwhelming is an understatement. The task is not an easy one. And, the sheer volume is overwhelming.

“It’s a lot of work especially since we’re nonprofit and we’re really donations based, that we do a lot of fundraisers, we sell merchandise — everything and anything, so we can raise funds for the rescues.”

“I have a day job, all of us are volunteers, we all have day jobs, we have students also so it’s kinda hard to juggle everything but if we could do this for a living, we would quit our jobs and do this fulltime,” she revealed. “We’re never too tired to rescue because it’s usually the awful reality around us. It really exhausts us but helping the rescues is like the most gratifying thing in the world.”

When Malou first started her ‘PAWSsion Project,’ she didn’t exactly know what to do, but the emotions she felt pushes her.

Fresh, if you could call it that, from an eight-year stint in the corporate world. When she started to follow her passion. A move that changed her life forever.

“I’m a marketing graduate and I learned everything for PAWSsion in the process of doing it and on the journey rehabilitating these rescues. It always keeps us on the go when we hear that people are inspired by the work,” Malou says. “I always encourage people to go to their local pound. I mean you feel so sorry for so many dogs you see on social media. Go outside your houses. There are so many strays that are in need of help.”