SM Cares and CEFASGPH mark World Cerebral Palsy Day with support-focused event for families and caregivers

Through this event, SM Cares reaffirms its commitment to improving the welfare of individuals in the PWD community, including those with cerebral palsy, as part of its Program on PWDs. This initiative seeks to create an inclusive and accessible environment across SM malls.

SM Cares is the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, championing initiatives for communities and the environment. Its advocacies include Programs for the Environment, Persons with Disabilities, Women & Breastfeeding Mothers, Children & Youth, Senior Citizens, and the SM Bike-Friendly initiative.

To learn more about these programs, visit www.smsupermalls.com/smcares.