SM Cares and CEFASGPH mark World Cerebral Palsy Day with support-focused event for families and caregivers

In observance of World Cerebral Palsy Day, SM Cares and the Cerebral Palsy Epilepsy Family Awareness Support Group (CEFASGPH, Inc.) organized an event on 19 October at SM Southmall in Las Piñas City to raise awareness about cerebral palsy, highlighting the challenges and the need for dedicated support for affected individuals and their families.
Targeted primarily at families with a loved one who has cerebral palsy, the event aimed to enhance understanding of the condition and its effects on daily life, provide resources and information to families and caregivers, and foster a sense of inclusion and community support.
Caring for a cerebral palsy patient can be challenging, as the condition impacts movement, muscle coordination, and communication skills. Recognizing this, SM Cares actively supports CEFASGPH in raising awareness and fostering understanding about cerebral palsy.
Through this event, SM Cares reaffirms its commitment to improving the welfare of individuals in the PWD community, including those with cerebral palsy, as part of its Program on PWDs. This initiative seeks to create an inclusive and accessible environment across SM malls.
SM Cares is the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, championing initiatives for communities and the environment. Its advocacies include Programs for the Environment, Persons with Disabilities, Women & Breastfeeding Mothers, Children & Youth, Senior Citizens, and the SM Bike-Friendly initiative.
