SM Cares champions digital accessibility with Eye-Able® on its website

“When we say SM Supermalls is a mall for all, we mean it in every sense—both physical and digital. We are proud to be at the forefront of this movement, breaking down barriers and making the online world accessible to everyone” said Engr. Bien Mateo, SM Cares Program Director for Disability Affairs and Senior Citizens. “We're proud advocates of digital accessibility as a fundamental right, ensuring that everyone can navigate and enjoy our online spaces with ease."