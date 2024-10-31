Ombudsman clears ERC chief's return

In a significant turn at the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), the Office of the Ombudsman has reinstated Monalisa C. Dimalanta as Chairperson and CEO, effectively reversing her preventive suspension issued just weeks ago.

In a 22 October order, the Ombudsman stated that "the ground which justifies the continued imposition of preventive suspension no longer exists," thus deeming the suspension unnecessary.

The Office of the Executive Secretary formally transmitted this order on 30 October, enabling Dimalanta to immediately resume her duties.

Confirming her return, Dimalanta shared in a message that she is "back in [her] office" as of Friday.

Stability ensured

The ERC welcomed the Ombudsman’s decision, expressing confidence that Dimalanta’s early return will reinforce stability within both the regulatory agency and the broader energy sector.

The Commission also extended gratitude to Officer-in-Charge Jesse Hermogenes T. Andres for his efforts in overseeing agency operations during Dimalanta’s suspension.

With Dimalanta’s reinstatement, the ERC reaffirmed its commitment to its regulatory mandate, ensuring continued support for the nation’s energy needs.

Dimalanta had stepped down last Monday in compliance with the Ombudsman’s suspension order, issued following a complaint by the National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms Inc. alleging her alleged failure to regulate power rates, specifically regarding Meralco’s distribution rate recalculation.

Appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in July 2022, Dimalanta’s tenure as ERC chief is set until July 2029.