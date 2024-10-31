Multibillion foreign aid for Kristine-hit areas coming in

Multibillion foreign assistance are coming in for the areas ravaged by the severe tropical storm Kristine (international name Trami) in the country.

Among these international support is set to be provided by the United States (US), the European Union (EU), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Taiwan.

According to European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, the EU has approved 1.5 million euros (approximately PHP94 million) in humanitarian aid to assist the most affected populations, particularly in the regions of Bicol and Calabarzon.

This emergency funding comes in addition to the 4.5 million euros already allocated to the Philippines this year in humanitarian aid.

Nearly 2 million euros had previously been released following floods and tropical cyclones in Mindanao and other parts of the country in February, July, and September 2024.

“I am sad to see that only a few days after my visit to Manila, the Philippines was, once more this year, severely struck by a disaster. As I reiterated during my stay, the EU stands ready to help populations that are on the frontline of climate-related disasters, Lenarčič said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the UAE, through its embassy in the Philippines, is preparing to donate 33,000 boxes of family food packs (FFPs) to augment the local relief efforts following Kristine's onslaught.

Laying out their plans for the humanitarian aid, the UAE Embassy said it is set to lead the deployment of critical relief supplies and prioritize delivery of food packs and drinking water in the regions that bore the brunt of Kristine, particularly the Bicol Region.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) led the transportation and distribution of relief goods from the UAE.

Meanwhile, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) earlier donated $150,000 (approximately P8.7 million) to the Philippine government, which was received by Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) chairperson Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil in a ceremony at the TECO office in Makati City.

Despite being pummeled by Kong-rey (locally named Leon), TECO said the donation serves as a “gesture of Taiwan’s compassion and solidarity for Philippine individuals, families, and communities” affected by the storm.

Garafil touted the “magnanimity of the people of Taiwan” for extending help and assistance to Filipinos “in the midst of their own personal battles and challenges.”

“Let me express our deepest hope and prayer for the safety and well-being of the people of Taiwan, as well as our around 200,000 Filipino compatriots who are working and living in Taiwan,” she said.

Prior to this donation, Taiwan provided the Philippines with 500 metric tons of rice for calamity victims on 29 October.

TECO Representative Wallace Minn Chow said Taiwan is “committed to being a true friend and reliable partner to the Philippines.”

“Disasters like this remind us all of our shared humanity and the importance of standing together in times of trial,” he added.

The US government provided the Philippines with $1.5 million (P84 million) for Kristine-affected communities.

The US Embassy in Manila said it would augment the ongoing efforts of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to deliver lifesaving assistance to the Bicol region and Batangas province.

The USAID, through this funding, will provide typhoon victims access to essential services such as clean water, sanitation, emergency shelter, and cash assistance, as well as logistical support in the management of evacuation centers.

The World Food Programme also mobilized 33 trucks to support the Department of Social Welfare and Development in delivering more than 53,000 family food packs and other relief items to the Bicol Region.