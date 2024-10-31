Maynilad ramps up water aid for Typhoon Kristine recovery efforts

Responding swiftly to the severe impact of Typhoon Kristine, Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) has launched a major relief initiative to bring safe drinking water to affected areas, especially in the heavily impacted Bicol region. Working closely with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Philippine Air Force, Maynilad shipped 2,000 of its 5,000 donated 6-liter water bottles via a C-130 aircraft, ensuring that typhoon survivors gain prompt access to potable water.

The remaining water supply was distributed to local governments in Morong (Rizal), Noveleta (Cavite), Barangay Bagong Silangan (Quezon City), and through partners such as the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), Alagang Kapatid, and the PLDT-Smart Foundation.

Maynilad also deployed two mobile water treatment plants, each capable of producing 13,000 gallons of drinking water daily, to support evacuation centers and alleviate water shortages.

This relief effort underscores Maynilad’s dedication to disaster response, providing essential water resources to help communities recover and rebuild.