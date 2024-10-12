Maynilad donates 85 drinking fountains

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) has donated 85 refrigerated drinking fountain units to various local government units (LGUs) and schools across its concession area this year as part of its commitment to promoting public health and sanitation.

This initiative aims to significantly enhance access to clean drinking water in public spaces, reinforcing Maynilad’s dedication to supporting community well-being and hygiene, especially in schools and communities that need it most.

Maynilad has already installed an initial 33 drinking fountains in public schools throughout Quezon City, with an additional 44 units set for installation in the coming months. The donation also extends to several drinking fountains for LGUs in Caloocan, Valenzuela and Las Piñas.

“Providing ready access to clean drinking water is a vital step toward improving public health. It will also help reduce single-use plastics, as people can refill reusable containers from these drinking fountains,” stated Marie Antonette H. De Ocampo, head of Maynilad’s Corporate Affairs and Communication.

This donation reflects Maynilad’s broader commitment to enhancing community well-being and addressing environmental concerns through sustainable practices. Other initiatives include the installation of rainwater harvesting facilities, the donation of garbage boats and fire trailers, and the distribution of bidets through the “Oplan Balik Eskwela” program.

As the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines by customer base, Maynilad serves the MWSS for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area. This includes the cities of Manila (excluding portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana), Quezon City (west of San Juan River, West Avenue, EDSA, Congressional, Mindanao Avenue and the northern part starting from the Districts of the Holy Spirit and Batasan Hills), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon, all in Metro Manila, as well as the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, along with the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario in Cavite Province.