Cops nab 3 armed robbers in Parañaque City

Three suspected robbers involved in an armed robbery at a residence in Multinational Village, Parañaque City, have been arrested by the Parañaque City police.

According to a report received by Police Brigadier General Bernard R Yang, District Director, a group of six armed male suspects entered the parking lot of a house located at the intersection of Matthew Street and Multinational Avenue. The victims, two Chinese nationals and four Filipinos residing in the house, were held at gunpoint. The suspects bound the victims with duct tape and tied up the in-house security guard, S/G Julius, before moving to the master's bedroom.

The primary victim, identified as Lin, Chinese national, was threatened and forced to open a vault, from which the suspects stole approximately ₱700,000.00 in cash, ₱280,000.00 from another victim, Yu, and assorted jewelry valued at around ₱400,000. The suspects fled the scene in a sedan, exiting through Multinational Gate 1.

