Diamond ring worth P1.5M returned to owner by airport police

A missing white gold Paraiba ring with studded diamonds worth P1.5 million was recovered in less than an hour by members of the Manila International Airport Authority Airport Police Intelligence and Investigation Division (MIAA-IID).

According to MGen. Manuel Sequitin, MIAA Assistant General Manager for Security and Emergency Services, the ring’s owner lost it on 23 August 2024 in the NAIA Terminal 1 departure area comfort room, just before boarding her flight to Japan.

Upon receiving her report, airport police officers immediately rushed to the boarding gate area while the airport police IID coordinated with MIAA tactical operations to relay information on the missing item.

A review of airport CCTV footage revealed that the ring owner was the last person to enter the comfort room, followed by another female traveler bound for Kuala Lumpur. When questioned, the passenger initially denied taking the ring, but after further inquiry and concern about missing her flight, she produced the ring, wrapped in tissue, from her pocket.

Since the ring’s owner had already departed for Japan, the other passenger was not charged.

The owner retrieved her ring upon returning from Narita on 24 October, expressing her gratitude to airport police and stating she no longer expected the ring to be found.