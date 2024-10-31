Cebu People’s Cooperative celebrates 52nd anniv thru a run for a cause

The Cebu People’s Multi-Purpose Cooperative is marking its 52nd anniversary through a Fun Run: Run for a Home, an event that blends fitness, fun, and a mission to support those in need of housing.

Whether you’re a passionate runner or new to the community, this is your chance to be part of something truly special. Not only will you get to celebrate with us, but by registering, a portion of your fee will also go toward your Cebu People’s Coop membership, allowing you to join a cooperative that has been serving and empowering people for over five decades!

Special Anniversary Early Bird Offer

In honor of our 52nd anniversary, we are offering a special early bird registration discount for those who sign up before November 16, 2024. This is your opportunity to celebrate with us at a reduced rate while supporting an important cause.

How to Register

• Scan the QR code on our promotional materials or use the link below to sign up.

• Click here to register now:

https://cocorunning.myruntime.com/register/cebu-peoples-coop-52nd-anniversary-fun-run?fbclid=IwY2xjawGG7qZleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHZF31MHKywSkCDugDlG_rrjCxGjNgN_8Enp8opDk8cFpDUijr7blWiLhAg_aem_9LrlN32hLi3KMir3oOdA5g

Join us as we run together, celebrating 52 years of community, cooperation, and positive impact. Let’s make this anniversary one to remember—lacing up our shoes, running for a home, and moving forward together!