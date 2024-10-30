Violent weather conditions are currently being experienced in Batanes as Super Typhoon #LeonPH continues to move northwestward

#LeonPH is carrying winds of up to 185 kph and gustiness of up to 230 kph.

📍 140 km east of Basco, Batanes

Moving northwest at 15 kph

Signal #5: Northern and eastern portions of Batanes (Basco, Itbayat)

Signal #4: Remaining portion of Batanes

Signal #3: Eastern portion of Babuyan Islands, northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana)

📌 #LeonPH will be closest to Batanes tonight to tomorrow morning

📌 A landfall in Batanes is not ruled out

📌 Waves of 12-14 meters are expected in the seaboards of Babuyan Islands and Batanes

📌 #LeonPH may reach its peak strength at 195 kph in the next hours