Violent weather conditions are currently being experienced in Batanes as Super Typhoon #LeonPH continues to move northwestward

Photo credits: DOST-PAGASA
Published on

#LeonPH is carrying winds of up to 185 kph and gustiness of up to 230 kph.

📍 140 km east of Basco, Batanes

Moving northwest at 15 kph

Signal #5: Northern and eastern portions of Batanes (Basco, Itbayat)  

Signal #4: Remaining portion of Batanes  

Signal #3: Eastern portion of Babuyan Islands, northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana)

📌 #LeonPH will be closest to Batanes tonight to tomorrow morning  

📌 A landfall in Batanes is not ruled out  

📌 Waves of 12-14 meters are expected in the seaboards of Babuyan Islands and Batanes  

📌 #LeonPH may reach its peak strength at 195 kph in the next hours

Marcos: gov’t ‘on top of’ Leon's Batanes approach
Batanes islands
Super Typhoon "Leon"
possible landfall

