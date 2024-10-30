Marcos: gov’t ‘on top of’ Leon's Batanes approach

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. assured the public that the government is prepared to handle the potential impact of Super Typhoon Leon, which is moving closer to Batanes.

Marcos convened all relevant government agencies and directed them to take necessary actions to ensure that assistance reaches typhoon victims promptly.

In response to the President’s directive, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. led a situation briefing with members of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Wednesday.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reported that all units and assets are ready for deployment to assist in rescue and relief operations.

“We will mobilize all necessary resources for Typhoon Leon as we continue our recovery efforts from Typhoon Kristine. Our AFP, ‘yung inyong sandatahang Pilipinas, remains vigilant and prepared for the upcoming challenges,” AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has started monitoring seaports in affected areas.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has prepositioned family food packs and other assistance in areas where Leon is expected to hit.

Based on the latest bulletin from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Leon continues to approach Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center and gusts of up to 230 km/h.

Signal No. 4 has been hoisted in Batanes, indicating a potentially very destructive situation for the community.

Signal No. 3 has been raised in the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan.

PAGASA also raised Signal No. 2 in the rest of Babuyan Islands, the rest of mainland Cagayan, the northern and eastern portions of Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, the northern and eastern portions of Abra, the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), and Ilocos Norte.

The rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the rest of Abra, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, the northeastern portion of Tarlac, the northern portion of Bulacan, the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur, and the northern and eastern portions of Catanduanes are under Signal No. 1.