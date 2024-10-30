RnR Series set to rock Manila

The ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Series Manila promises more than just a race — it’s a celebration of fitness, music and community.

Set to kick off on 23 and 24 November at Rizal Park, the event will take participants on a vibrant journey through Manila’s most iconic locations, all while enjoying live music, themed water stations and an electric post-race concert that runs through midnight.

As part of a global phenomenon, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Series presented by AIA blends endurance with a party atmosphere, making it an unforgettable experience for runners and spectators alike.

The route, certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) and World Athletics, will showcase landmarks like Jones Bridge, Intramuros, Rizal Park, the National Museum and Manila City Hall.

Online registration is ongoing, according to organizing The IRONMAN Group. For details, visit www.runrocknroll.com/manila.

Runners can choose from the 5K, 10K, 21K and 42K races, embracing fitness under the city’s dazzling holiday lights. The main 42K race will fire off at 10 p.m. on 23 November.

Building momentum for the event, the EVO City Front Act Run in Kawit, Cavite, recently attracted over 1,700 participants, adding excitement for what’s to come. Live bands, DJs and unique entertainment will greet runners at every turn, ensuring a “party on the run” that will light up the night.

Participants will receive exclusive race bling, while post-race festivities promise a festival-like atmosphere celebrating movement, music and fun — all promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna highlighted the event’s potential to boost tourism, fitness and community togetherness, aligning with ASICS and AIA Philippines’ commitment to health and wellness.