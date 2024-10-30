QC bans smoking, vaping at public cemeteries

A “No smoking and vaping” policy will be strictly implemented in the three public cemeteries in Quezon City.

This was the stern warning of Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Melecio Buslig Jr. to those who would be visiting their loved ones during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days this weekend.

Buslig also disclosed that aside from these, alcoholic beverages and sharp objects are also prohibited.

The police chief added that they would be deploying over 4,000 personnel to guard places of convergence such as cemeteries, columbariums, bus terminals, malls and parks, and would be setting up around 70 assistance desks.

Drone teams, including two equipped with night vision capabilities, will be utilized to assess crowd size and monitor for petty crimes, in addition to patrolling police officers.

Dexter Cardenas, head of the QC Traffic and Transport Management Department, said that roads in front of cemeteries like the Manila North Cemetery, which has an entrance at the Quezon City border, will be closed to traffic.

“Mayon Street from Del Monte Avenue leading to Manila North Cemetery will be closed to traffic,” Cardenas said, if foot traffic at the main entrance of the cemetery becomes heavy.

Additional rerouting will be implemented at the private Holy Cross Cemetery, while roads leading to the three city public cemeteries will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Cardenas added that Mayor Joy Belmonte has instructed them to conduct random drug tests on drivers at bus terminals to ensure the safety of everyone.