One True Church

Among the US-based congregations is one in Scenic, South Dakota (formerly a “ghost town” that INC bought for about P32.8 million in 2011).

Across 45 states, where there are the largest number of INC congregations at 240, INC actively engages in community service and cultural events, fostering a sense of unity among Filipino-Americans and people who so fervently subscribe to its doctrines, via large-scale evangelistic events and gatherings the church has been hosting.

The rapid growth in Canada saw an outsized fillip when INC established churches in major cities like Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary.

The true global church inched toward Western Europe and Scandinavia; chapters have risen in the UK, Italy, Spain, and Germany.

In Asia and the Pacific, the INC has attracted members in Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand.

The unified church has hurdled all obstacles as it continues its relentless spread in Africa, a globalized church that welcomes all races and persuasions.

The story of INC’s humble beginnings to global prominence continues in Latin America, although its lay population there is still growing.

The church has been leveraging technology to cast a wider net through online services, enabling more members to worship and further expanding its base.

Manalo envisioned the INC as a church that is in perfect harmony of faith and practice, where each member is committed to a life of holiness based on authentic Christian teachings and to fulfilling all of its Christian responsibilities toward spiritual growth.

As such, the church keeps spreading the good news of redemption, as written in the Bible, worldwide — bit by bit, across the seven seas, edifying the faithful and directing them toward redemption through the proper worship accorded to the true God and living a virtuous life.