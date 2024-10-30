Halloween treats

TRICK or treat? So which will it be? If you ask Masa Madre Bakehouse’s head honcho, Chef Kris Edison Tan, he’d choose treat over trick any time. He’d treat everyone to a Halloween treat, although, yes, he’d put in some spookiness and surprises to excite the palate as well.

This is why he had decided on three special baked treats to make up his Halloween specials this year. He drew inspiration on best-selling items that he already had in his product lineup and wove a Halloween twist into them.