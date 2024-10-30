Halloween Treats
TRICK or treat? So which will it be? If you ask Masa Madre Bakehouse’s head honcho, Chef Kris Edison Tan, he’d choose treat over trick any time. He’d treat everyone to a Halloween treat, although, yes, he’d put in some spookiness and surprises to excite the palate as well.
This is why he had decided on three special baked treats to make up his Halloween specials this year. He drew inspiration on best-selling items that he already had in his product lineup and wove a Halloween twist into them.
One is the Blood Moon Hazelnut, inspired by Masa Madre’s Hazelnut Croissant and an exclusive café bread called Strawberry Chocolate Croissant. What Chef Kris did was combine Hazelnut Praline and Raspberry Jam with a touch of red dough to mimic blood for the spooky season. Bite into it, and bloody red raspberry jam oozes out. Gooey!
The other one is Witch’s Brew Mochi, inspired by Masa Madre’s best-selling new product, the Pastel de Nata. He just created a matcha flavor, as he observed that client love matcha, and added a mochi to add a different texture to the delicious pastry. Bite into the monstrous green custard.
The third one is the Savory Spell Kouign Amann. As the name suggests, it is Kouign Amann, except that Chef Kris created something savory for its topping to divert it from the usual caramelized sugar version. So it’s maple bacon cheese. As in meat.
These three Halloween treats are sold per piece at P175 each or in boxes of six, with two pieces of each variant in the box pegged at P999. They are a limited-edition Halloween offering that is available until 9 November at Masa Madre Bakehouse’s BGC café at Cocolight Building, 39th Street. corner 11th Avenue., Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. They are also available online via Masa Madre’s FB and IG accounts.