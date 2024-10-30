Distressed Saudi OFW now safe

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is now under the care of her Saudi Recruitment Agency (SRA) after reaching out for help regarding alleged harassment from her employer.

This comes after the OFW — identified as Nahlah Bayan — sought help from DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Usapang OFW last 22 October.

She narrated that after the elderly woman she cared for passed away, Bayan was left in the household with her male employer and other male occupants.

During her stay, she expressed concern for her safety, noting that her bedroom lacked a lock and recounting incidents where her employer held her hand, kissed her on the forehead and assigned her tasks beyond her job description.

Following Bayan’s plea, DAILY TRIBUNE reached out to East Transglobal Manpower Consultants Inc., based in Makati on 23 October regarding Bayan’s situation.

Fujiko Kitaura, the agency’s welfare officer, said that they promptly forwarded the case to its Saudi counterpart, who has since intervened to secure Bayan’s safety.

Initially, her Saudi agency suggested transferring Bayan to her employer’s daughter’s residence. However, Bayan, citing stress and trauma from the experience, expressed a desire to return to the Philippines.

Usapang OFW had interviewed Kitaura last Tuesday as she confirmed that Bayan is now staying under the care of her Saudi recruitment agency, Haneen Alsharq Recruitment Office while waiting further resolution with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Labor.

According to Kitaura, the flight expenses of Bayan will be shouldered by the agency. She also added that the worker would not face any liability despite not finishing her contract.

Meantime, Dexter Diocariza, the welfare officer at Haneen Alsharq, also said the agency is currently processing insurance filed by Bayan’s employer to void her contract.

This process, expected to take 10 to 15 days, will be followed by the issuance of her exit visa and final travel arrangements to the Philippines, including coordination with the Philippine Overseas Labor Office.