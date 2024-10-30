Aboitiz Construction shares milestones ahead of Golden Anniversary

Aboitiz Construction celebrates its 49th anniversary this year, marking the countdown to its golden anniversary in 2025. Founded in 1975 with the acquisition of Hi-Speed Engineering, the company established Metaphil in 1978 in Cebu, specializing in steel fabrication and electromechanical works. It has since become a benchmark for safety, quality, and reliability.
In 2017, the company rebranded as Aboitiz Construction to align with the Aboitiz Group umbrella. Last year, it became one of the 72 quadruple A contractors in the Philippines, reflecting its capacity to handle large-scale projects nationwide.
Driven by its Massive Transformative Purpose of "Building for Business to Prosper and Communities to Thrive," Aboitiz Construction is committed to operational excellence and quality structures.
“As we celebrate our milestones, we thank our dedicated team members and valued partners for their vital contributions. As we approach our 50th anniversary in 2025, we’re not just reflecting on our achievements; we’re looking forward to new opportunities. Together, we will continue to build a legacy of excellence and ensure that Aboitiz Construction remains a trusted partner in the construction and maintenance industry,” said Aboitiz Construction Executive Director Antonio Peñalver.
This year, Aboitiz Construction was recognized for the third consecutive year as one of the country’s Best Employers for 2025, based on a study by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Statista.
The company has a strong presence in both heavy and light industries across the Philippines, acting as a trusted ally to transform visions into reality. In 2023, it launched its Industrial Maintenance segment, gaining momentum with key contracts, including waterproofing works at Mactan Cebu International Airport and maintenance for CEMEX Philippines.
Aboitiz Construction partnered with DICT Bulk Terminal, Inc. to develop a new berth at the Davao International Container Terminal, supporting economic growth in Mindanao. It completed a project for Monde Nissin Corporation's expanded bakery plant in Davao City, enhancing food security and creating local jobs. Additionally, the company built five ambient warehouses for FAST Logistics Group in Consolacion, Cebu.
Currently, Aboitiz Construction is building a food manufacturing plant for Big E Food Corporation at LIMA Estate in Batangas, which includes a production plant and ancillary structures. The company is also engaged in various projects within the Aboitiz Group, including a land development project on 72.2 hectares in LIMA Estate, aimed at creating thousands of job opportunities for local communities.
Following Aboitiz InfraCapital's acquisition of 200 hectares in Tarlac City, Aboitiz Construction has begun comprehensive land development activities to transform the area into a thriving economic zone in Central Luzon.
As it approaches its golden anniversary in 2025, Aboitiz Construction is dedicated to fostering growth, embracing new opportunities, and reinforcing partnerships nationwide, positioning itself as a leader in the construction industry.