Aboitiz Construction shares milestones ahead of Golden Anniversary

Driven by its Massive Transformative Purpose of "Building for Business to Prosper and Communities to Thrive," Aboitiz Construction is committed to operational excellence and quality structures.

“As we celebrate our milestones, we thank our dedicated team members and valued partners for their vital contributions. As we approach our 50th anniversary in 2025, we’re not just reflecting on our achievements; we’re looking forward to new opportunities. Together, we will continue to build a legacy of excellence and ensure that Aboitiz Construction remains a trusted partner in the construction and maintenance industry,” said Aboitiz Construction Executive Director Antonio Peñalver.

This year, Aboitiz Construction was recognized for the third consecutive year as one of the country’s Best Employers for 2025, based on a study by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Statista.

The company has a strong presence in both heavy and light industries across the Philippines, acting as a trusted ally to transform visions into reality. In 2023, it launched its Industrial Maintenance segment, gaining momentum with key contracts, including waterproofing works at Mactan Cebu International Airport and maintenance for CEMEX Philippines.

Aboitiz Construction partnered with DICT Bulk Terminal, Inc. to develop a new berth at the Davao International Container Terminal, supporting economic growth in Mindanao. It completed a project for Monde Nissin Corporation's expanded bakery plant in Davao City, enhancing food security and creating local jobs. Additionally, the company built five ambient warehouses for FAST Logistics Group in Consolacion, Cebu.